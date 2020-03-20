Stocks waver in volatile open

Stocks are off to a volatile start, quickly giving up opening gains to turn mostly lower and now trading mixed: S&P 500 -0.2%, Dow +0.2% and Nasdaq +1.1%.
The market appeared overnight to be ready for a bounce from deeply oversold conditions, since the S&P 500 is down 11.1% this week and 18.4% this month, but investors are understandably jumpy as number of coronavirus infections and the resulting large-scale economic shutdowns show no signs of stabilizing.
European bourses maintain strong gains, however, with France's CAC +3.7%, Germany's DAX +3.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, while China's Shanghai Composite finished +1.6%.
In the U.S., an initial look at the S&P 500 sectors shows consumer discretionary (+2%) and technology (+1.2%) atop the leaderboard while financials (-1.8%) and utilities (-1.8%) are the biggest losers.
U.S. Treasury prices rise on the longer-dated end, with the two-year yield flat at 0.38% while the 10-year yield falls 12 bps to 1.00%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.7% to 102.01.
WTI crude oil turns sharply lower, -5.2% to $23.91/bbl, giving up overnight gains.