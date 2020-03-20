Hillenbrand to sell its Cimcool business

Hillenbrand (HI +1% ) to sell its Cimcool business to DuBois Chemicals for ~$224M in cash.

In addition, DuBois has agreed to pay up to $26M in contingent purchase price upon a future sale of the combined DuBois and Cimcool businesses, conditioned upon DuBois' ultimate sponsor receiving elevated levels of return on equity.

The company intends to use proceeds from the sale for de-leveraging activities.

The transaction is expected to occur on March 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

HI says that the investors should not rely upon current guidance, which does not reflect the impact of the transaction.