Casino stocks go green

Penn National Gaming (PENN +51.2% ) soars even as the company's casinos across the U.S are closed. Shares of PENN are up 53.53% to $9.35.

The casino sector in general is recovering a bit after its brutal slide. Boyd Gaming (BYD +12.3% ), Eldorado Resort (ERI +21.2% ), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +13% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +23.8% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +13.6% ) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR +18.3% ) are other notable gainers.

Investors may be seeing some light in the form of government aid. A package could be crucial after the American Gaming Association estimated that an eight-week closing period would cost the U.S. economy $21.3B in consumer spending.