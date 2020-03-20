Casino stocks go green

Penn National Gaming (PENN +51.2%) soars even as the company's casinos across the U.S are closed. Shares of PENN are up 53.53% to $9.35.
The casino sector in general is recovering a bit after its brutal slide. Boyd Gaming (BYD +12.3%), Eldorado Resort (ERI +21.2%), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +13%), MGM Resorts (MGM +23.8%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +13.6%) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR +18.3%) are other notable gainers.
Investors may be seeing some light in the form of government aid. A package could be crucial after the American Gaming Association estimated that an eight-week closing period would cost the U.S. economy $21.3B in consumer spending.
