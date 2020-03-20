FDA relaxes oversight of hand sanitizers during coronavirus outbreak

Citing COVID-19-stoked shortages, the FDA has issued guidance related to its oversight of alcohol-based hand sanitizers aimed at boosting supply.

Effective immediately, it will not take action against manufacturing firms that are making said hand sanitizers for institutional and consumer use.

It is also allowing, on a temporary basis, compounders to make certain alcohol-based hand sanitizers without the need for a prescription. This applies only to handrub products prepared using United States Pharmacopoeia or Food Chemical Codex grade ingredients specifically described in the guidance, consistent with World Health Organization recommendations.

