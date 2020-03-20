Maxar sends force majeure notes to some customers

Maxar Technologies (MAXR -4.1% ) has sent force majeure notices to some customers, in response to the shelter-at-home order in Santa Clara County, Calif. (an order that has now been extended statewide).

It's seeing stress in its supplier base both inside and outside the U.S., it says. Nine days ago it said there had been no material impact from the coronavirus so far.

It now expects that the virus and related government actions will affect future revenue, earnings and cash flow.

The company had closed its Space Infrastructure facilities in Santa Clara County before determining that the nature of the work made it exempt, and essential personnel had begun returning to work yesterday.