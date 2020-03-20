Yamana Gold, Lithium Americas cutting Argentina ops due to coronavirus

Mining projects are slowing down in Argentina after the government issued a mandatory social isolation declaration, with Yamana Gold (AUY +4.8% ) and Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) confirming their operations in the country would be reduced and Lithium Americas (LAC -0.8% ) suspending construction at the Cauchari-Olaroz project.

To comply with the declaration, Yamana says it will implement a partial demobilization of its workforce at the Cerro Moro mine and gradually reduce activity at the Agua Rica project.

Yamana says the temporary suspension should not have a meaningful impact on its production and cash flows, as Cerro Moro had performed well so far in the quarter.

Lithium Americas says construction at Cauchari-Olaroz is suspended and warns its previous estimate for completion of construction by early next year could be affected.

Hochschild says it temporarily shut operations at its San Jose mine.