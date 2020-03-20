At Home Group temporarily closes all stores and launches curbside pickup service in response to COVID-19

At Home Group (HOME -5.4% ) will temporarily close all stores across the country from Sunday, March 22 through Saturday, March 28.

“In addition to launching our curbside pickup service, we are taking swift and bold steps to preserve our liquidity position,” said Lee Bird, Chairman and CEO of At Home. “This includes suspending new store openings as well as reducing operating expenses and inventory flows. We have also proactively drawn $55M on our revolving credit facility to provide us with increased financial flexibility. We believe we have the right team and business model in place to actively navigate this unprecedented challenge.