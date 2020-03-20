Six central banks aim more ammo at easing credit crunch

Six of the biggest central banks are ratcheting up their use of standing U.S. liquidity swap line arrangements by increasing the frequency of seven-day maturity operations from weekly to daily.

"The swap lines among these central banks are available standing facilities and serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses, both domestically and abroad," the Fed said in a statement.

The Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank will start the daily operations on March 23, 2020 and will continue them through at least the end of April.

The central banks also will continue to hold weekly 84-day maturity operations.

ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU