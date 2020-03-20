RTW Retailwinds plunges 18.2% post Q4 results

RTW Retailwinds (RTW -18.2% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 9.4% Y/Y to $224M.

Comparable store sales decreased 7.4% , representing a decline in the Company’s brick-and-mortar business.

Gross margin declined 460 bps to 24.2%; the decrease reflects increased promotional activity, decreased leverage of buying and occupancy costs on lower sales, and increased shipping costs.

Operating loss margin increased to 17.8% .

Total quarter end inventory decreased 8.1% Y/Y , reflecting lower store count and decreased inventory in-transit, partially offset by an increase in eCommerce inventory.

Reports $60.6M of cash on-hand, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and no LTD.

Capex decreased 20.8% Y/Y to 3.8M.

During Q4, the Company closed 27 locations, and remodeled/refreshed 1 existing location ending with 387 stores, including 116 Outlet stores (which includes 54 clearance stores) and 1.9M selling sq.ft in operation.

2020 Outlook: In light of the rapidly changing environment with the COVID-19 virus, the Company is refraining from providing specific earnings guidance on metrics but is evaluating and preparing for a variety of scenarios.

