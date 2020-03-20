Jefferies names potential tech winners amid outbreak

Jefferies names Amazon (AMZN +1.7%), Facebook (FB +2.8%), Alphabet (GOOG +0.4%)(GOOGL +0.3%), Wix (WIX +1.8%), and Chegg (CHGG +6.2%) as the tech companies most likely to outperform in the next year.
Analyst Brent Thill says some of the FAANG stocks are already showing signs of a rebound despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Thill: "We think FB and GOOGL are especially well positioned for a downturn as they have $55B and $115B in net cash, respectively, allowing them to invest significantly back into their businesses and/or do opportunistic M&A and buybacks."
The analyst sees Amazon as best-positioned in e-commerce due to the surging demand but reduces his estimates due to potential supply chain issues.
Thill also cut his revenue estimates for Lyft (LYFT +9.1%), expecting a "severe" demand reduction in March and Q2 due to the quarantines.
Now read: Billionaires In The Time Of Covid-19 »