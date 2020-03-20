Jefferies names potential tech winners amid outbreak

Jefferies names Amazon (AMZN +1.7% ), Facebook (FB +2.8% ), Alphabet (GOOG +0.4% )(GOOGL +0.3% ), Wix (WIX +1.8% ), and Chegg (CHGG +6.2% ) as the tech companies most likely to outperform in the next year.

Analyst Brent Thill says some of the FAANG stocks are already showing signs of a rebound despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Thill: "We think FB and GOOGL are especially well positioned for a downturn as they have $55B and $115B in net cash, respectively, allowing them to invest significantly back into their businesses and/or do opportunistic M&A and buybacks."

The analyst sees Amazon as best-positioned in e-commerce due to the surging demand but reduces his estimates due to potential supply chain issues.