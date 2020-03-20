BofA plays defense with Colgate-Palmolive

Bank of America hikes Colgate-Palmolive (CL -2.4% ) to a Buy rating from Neutral on a broad view of the stock.

"In a recession, we think defensives like Consumer Staples should continue to hold up better than the market, and our setup reflects this, while our updated views also consider management execution, cash/leverage positions, supply chain footprint, demand dynamics, and FX/commodities exposure, amongst other factors," updates the firm.

Clorox is down 15% over the last month to trail many of its household product seller peers.