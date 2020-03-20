GameStop slides on non-essential misstep

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is down 7.66% in morning trading after the company's memo in which it referred itself as essential retail is circulated around some social media circles. Some are questioning the timing of the claim in the memo.

Today, GameStop reminds that it offers a "wide array" of products and devices that are important to facilitate remote work, distance learning and virtual connectivity.

"While there are many businesses and organizations far more critical than ours, we believe we can have a positive impact during this very challenging time," says the retailer.