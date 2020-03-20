Colony Capital makes peace with activist investor

Under the agreement with Blackwells Capital, Colony Capital (CLNY +12.2% ) will nominate a consulting firm CEO and agrees to form a joint venture with Blackwells that will acquire Colony common stock on the open market.

Blackwells (which owns ~2% of CLNY common stock) agrees to withdraw its slate of five nominees for the Colony board, will vote its shares in favor of the board's nominees, and will support all the board recommended proposals at the 2020 annual meeting.

Colony will nominate Jeannie Diefenderfer for election to the board; Diefenderfer is founder and CEO of courageNpurpose, a consulting firm providing advisory services to boards and CEOs and a former Verizon Communications executive.

In forming the joint venture, Colony Capital will commit $13.23M in CLNY common stock and/or cash, and Blackwells will commit $1.47M in cash. Colony Capital will be the managing member of the JV, and Blackwells will retain customary minority protections.

“We stand behind Mr. Barrack, and his vision in rotating to a global digital platform along with the recruitment of a first class executive in Marc Ganzi to lead Colony,” said Jason Aintabi, Blackwells' chief investment officer.

Aintabi had previously called for the removal of Chairman and CEO Tom Barrack, Jr., and had opposed Colony's plan for Ganzi to succeed Barrack as CEO.