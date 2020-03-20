Exxon execs make $1M stock purchases at historic lows

Two Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.9% ) executives have made $1M insider purchases of the stock this week, after shares slipped to their lowest levels in nearly two decades.

Senior VP and Principal Financial Officer Andrew Swiger yesterday paid $1M for 30K XOM shares at a $33.80/share average; he now owns 1.2M shares in a personal account and 21K shares through a savings plan.

Swiger's insider buy was his first since he began reporting transactions as a VP in 2006, according to Barron's.

The sale followed a $1M purchase on Wednesday by Neil Duffin, president of Exxon Mobil Global Projects Co.; he bought 30K shares at an average of $36.40.