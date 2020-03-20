Virus plays sold as animal spirits makes appearance

Clorox (CLX -7% ), Walmart (WMT -2.4% ), Procter & Gamble (PG -4.1% ), Kroger (KR -7.7% ), and Alpha Pro Tech (APT -6.3% ) are among the previously red-hot names now in the red this morning.

The relatively modest selling comes alongside relatively modest buying in the most of the rest of the stock market (now two straight days!).

The Nasdaq is up 2.1% , and the S&P 500 1.1% .

The Fed continues to get its act together, this morning buying its first tranche of MBS and also expanding its support to the highly-roughed-up municipal bond market.