Fed steps into troubled muni market

Through the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston will now be able to make loans available to eligible financial institutions secured by certain high-quality assets purchased from single state and other tax-exempt municipal money market mutual funds.

The Fed is expanding its program to support the flow of credit to the economy.

"It’s not a panacea for a sector that many are worried about given the likely financial burdens that are set to hit state and local governments," says Bloomberg's Cameron Crise.

This makes some munis eligible for participation in the plan where banks can purchase them from money market mutual funds and use them as collateral to the Fed without incurring a penalty for balance sheet usage.

ETFs: MUB, NVG, NEA, IIM