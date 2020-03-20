Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of March 22 - 28 for healthcare investors (some could be canceled/postponed due to COVID-19).

SUNDAY (3/22): European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Annual Meeting, Madrid (4 days).

WEDNESDAY (3/25): FDA action date for Celgene's (NYSE:BMY) ozanimod for relapsing multiple sclerosis and Zogenix's (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Fintepla for Dravet syndrome.

THURSDAY (3/26): FDA action date for Heron Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HRTX) HTX-011 for postoperative pain and IntelGenx's (OTCQX:IGXT) Rizaport for acute migraine.

SATURDAY (3/28): American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo, Chicago (3 days). Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN): Eight presentations on Vascepa and its effects on CV risk. MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK): Phase 2 data on mavacamten in symptomatic non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): Four abstracts on Xarelto including Phase 3 data in symptomatic peripheral artery disease.

FDA action date for Rockwell Medical's (NASDAQ:RMTI) IV Triferic (decision may be announced the day before).

Update: The FDA action date for Zogenix's Fintepla was extended to June 25 due to an amendment to the filing (additional data submitted per agency request).