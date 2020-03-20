YouTube cuts Europe stream quality to ease network pressure (updated)

Falling in line with European requests, YouTube (GOOG +0.2% , GOOGL +0.1% ) will also limit its streaming traffic on the continent.

That follows a move by Netflix to cut its bitrates by 25% amid claims that broadband networks are being strained.

YouTube will cut its quality in Europe to standard definition for the next 30 days, it said after a meeting between its CEO Susan Wojcicki, Google chief Sundar Pichai and EU commissioner Thierry Breton.

Updated: YouTube is setting its quality to standard definition by default, but users will be able to override it if they choose and watch in high definition.