Cintas trades flat despite estimates beat

Cintas (CTAS +0.7% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 7.7% Y/Y to $1.81B.

Q3 organic revenue growth was 5.7%.

The organic revenue growth rate was 4.8% and 12.5% for the Uniform Rental and Facility Services operating segment and for the First Aid and Safety Services respectively.

Q3 Overall margins: Gross increased 60 bps to 45.5%; operating increased 90 bps to 17.4% and net income also increased 110 bps to 13%.

Net CFO for Q3 was $363.2M increased 11.4% Y/Y and FCF was $300M, an increase of 17.2% Y/Y .

2020 Guidance: Due to the uncertainty, including the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing guidance for Q4 2020 at this time and withdrawing full fiscal year guidance too.

