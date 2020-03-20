New York going on lockdown; London on its way

"This is the most drastic action we can take," says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, ordering all non-essential businesses to keep 100% of their workforce at home.

Cuomo: "This is not life as usual ...Accept it, realize it, and deal with it." Even pickup basketball games are outlawed: "Solitary recreation is not playing basketball with five other people."

More: "These provisions will be enforced ... These are not helpful hints."

In news from across the pond, London pubs, restaurants, and cinemas have reportedly been ordered closed.

Last night, Californians were ordered to "shelter-in-place."

Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are reportedly about to join New York.