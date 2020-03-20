Gold gains on risk hedge buying, 'if only for a day'

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) eases back after pushing past $1,500/oz. but are headed for a second straight weekly drop as investors sold the metal to meet margin calls in other assets; April Comex gold +0.9% to $1,492.70/oz.

Today's trade is "definitely risk hedge buying," says OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley. "If only for a day... what can you buy to hedge weekend risk? You can be in cash or precious metals, that's about it."

The volatility in the market has created "compelling opportunities" for gold mining stocks, particularly miners with strong balance sheets, greater free cash flow certainty and discretionary spending opportunities, Eight Capital says.

The firm upgrades Kinross Gold (KGC -0.4% ) to Buy from Neutral on valuation, strong liquidity and free cash flow, joining Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.4% ), Yamana Gold (AUY -0.9% ), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM +3.4% ), Kirkland Lake (KL -3% ) and Newmont (NEM -1.3% ) as sector favorites.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST, UGLD, SGOL, UGL, GOEX, BAR, SGDM, ASA, RING, GLDM, DGP, GLDI, GOAU, AAAU, OUNZ