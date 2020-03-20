Auto sector gains even as plants go dark

Investors are returning lightly to the auto sector after President Trump indicates the government will be "taking care" of the industry the forecasts out of China that auto sales will bounce off their dismal levels in January and February. The China Passenger Car Association forecasts sales will be down 10% this year, a mark that surprised some.

Auto manufacturers Tesla (TSLA +6.5% ), Nio (NIO +4.2% ), Kandi Technologies (KNDI +6% ), Tata Motors (TTM +3.1% ), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +0.8% ), Ferrari (RACE +2.9% ), General Motors (GM +2.7% ) and Toyota (TM +1.8% ) are notably higher. In Frankfurt trading, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) both rose 7% and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) gained 3% .

Auto suppliers making strong moves include Aptiv (APTV +14.6% ), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +10.5% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +7.4% ), Dana (DAN +2.4% ), Lear (LEA +9.4% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +5.6% ), Adient (ADNT +3.9% ), Visteon (VC +3.2% ) and Autoliv (ALV +2.5% ).

Analysts covering the auto sector expect some pent-up demand to boost second-half sales, but also warn on the global economy and the consequence of the coronavirus continuing to crop up.