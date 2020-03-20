Glencore says no material disruption so far from coronavirus

Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY +3.7% ) says it has not yet seen any material disruptions to its businesses or supply chain from the coronavirus, but certain smaller operations have been affected by restrictions made by governments around the world.

The company says its marketing business will deliver annualized EBIT within its long-term guidance of $2.2B-$3.2B/year.

Glencore also says liquidity has increased YTD due to lower working capital requirements, weakening of currencies against the U.S. dollar and falling oil prices; it had $10B of undrawn credit and cash at year-end 2019.