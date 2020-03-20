CNH Industrial suspends European assembly ops for tow weeks

CNH Industrial (CNHI +1.6% ) says it is suspending most of its European assembly operations for two weeks, driven by disruptions in its supply chain due to the coronavirus.

The suspension applies to the company's agricultural, construction, commercial and specialty vehicles production facilities, while most component facilities will remain operational at low speed to ensure the continuation of supply to the company's manufacturing facilities located outside of Europe.

CNH says it is working with unions and works councils to implement the shutdowns and the eventual re-openings of the plants.