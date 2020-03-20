Confusion seems to boost Zoom Technologies again, +72%

Amid the ongoing investor rush into "stay at home" stocks, one is still benefiting from apparent ticker confusion.

China's Zoom Technologies (OTC:ZOOM) - once a key name in supplying modems to the U.S. market, but no more - is up 72.4% today, on volume that has surpassed four times average.

That's surely due to confusion with Zoom Video Communications (ZM +6% ), which is a key beneficiary of the isolation-juiced videoconferencing boom.

It's not the first big move for Zoom Technologies (the nanocap company) during the coronavirus crisis. It's worth about $43.6M, while Zoom Video Communications is worth $34.2B.