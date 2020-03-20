Stocks swing to loss in wild session

The three major U.S. equity averages sink into the red at the end of wild week and on a "quadruple witching" options expiration day, which generally adds to market volatility.

On the coronavirus front, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo orders non-essential businesses to keep 100% of their workforce at home and in the U.K., London pubs, restaurants, and movie theaters have been ordered to close.

Treasurys rally, pushing the 10-year yield down 21 basis points to 0.95%.

The S&P 500 slides 2.0% , the Nasdaq slips 1.4% , and the Dow falls 1.5% in noon hour trading in New York.

By S&P 500 sector, communication services ( -3.6% ) and consumer staples ( -3.5% ) lead the decline; energy ( +0.2% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.1% ) fare the best.

U.S. Dollar Index falls 0.4% to 102.35.