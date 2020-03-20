Stocks swing to loss in wild session

The three major U.S. equity averages sink into the red at the end of wild week and on a "quadruple witching" options expiration day, which generally adds to market volatility.
On the coronavirus front, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo orders non-essential businesses to keep 100% of their workforce at home and in the U.K., London pubs, restaurants, and movie theaters have been ordered to close.
Treasurys rally, pushing the 10-year yield down 21 basis points to 0.95%.
The S&P 500 slides 2.0%, the Nasdaq slips 1.4%, and the Dow falls 1.5% in noon hour trading in New York.
By S&P 500 sector, communication services (-3.6%) and consumer staples (-3.5%) lead the decline; energy (+0.2%) and consumer discretionary (-0.1%) fare the best.
U.S. Dollar Index falls 0.4% to 102.35.
Across the Atlantic, major indexes hold onto gains — Stoxx Europe 600 rises 1.8%, FTSE 100 rises 1.0%, DAX jumps 3.8%, and CAC 40 advances 5.2%.