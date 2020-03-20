Tobacco giants seen trading cheap

Cigarette companies could ride out the global pandemic in better shape than consumer goods peers, reason The Wall Street Journal's Carol Ryan.
Notably, British American Tobacco (BTI -5%) has seen no slowdown in purchases in Italy or France, where specialist tobacconists are among the only few stores that remain open.
Ryan: "Valuations are extremely low: Altria and BAT shares are trading close to earnings multiples last seen in the early 2000s, when investors worried the tobacco industry would be bankrupted by litigation; Imperial Brands is now below its trough multiple back then. Average dividend yields are 10%, and high cash generation suggests that payouts are safe, except at Imperial where a new chief executive is taking over. Cigarette companies didn’t cut their dividends during the financial crisis."
Despite the valuation case, BAT, Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), Philip Morris International (PM -6.9%) and Altria (MO -5%) as a group have seen their shares fall more or less in line with the 28% decline in the S&P 500.