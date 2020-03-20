AngloGold to suspend Cerro Vanguardia mine in Argentina

AngloGold Ashanti (AU -4.1% ) says it will suspend its mining activities in Argentina, following government restrictions on travel and border closings until the end of March due to the coronavirus.

AngloGold says there are no cases of the virus at the Cerro Vanguardia mine, which is its only operation in Argentina.

The miner's Argentina operations were expected to account for 6% of this year's company-wide production.

Other precious metals miners including Yamana Gold also are temporarily reducing their operations in the country.