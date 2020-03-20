Fed's asset purchase surge may boost reserves near $3T, Barclays says

The Fed's "frantic asset purchase pace" could push bank reserves toward the $3T levels, Barclays strategist Joseph Abate wrote in a note.

via Bloomberg.

Still, he acknowledges it's hard to project the take-up from the Federal Reserve's range of operations — PDCF, CPFF, and MMLF — since it can't yet be assessed whether the liquidity-enhancing measures are "being widely distributed."

Notes that CPFF and MMLF could "easily reach $400B," with demand waning quickly.

Expects rates on on three-month commercial paper to fall to 25 basis points, the same rate that the Fed is charging at the PDCF and the discount window.

He notes CP market will be "critical" to watch to see if banks and dealers are widely distributing cheap financing to borrowers.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH