Uranium Energy to delay Burke Hollow project

Uranium Energy (UEC -1.3% ) says it will postpone previous plans to resume last year's drilling program at the Burke Hollow ISR project until market conditions normalize from the coronavirus outbreak.

In the meantime, the company will continue to advance ISR projects with engineering and geologic evaluations that support its production readiness strategy.

"The proposed budget from the U.S. Administration outlining a 10-year, $1.5 billion program to purchase domestically mined uranium for a national Uranium Reserve will be crucial to reviving the 100% idled U.S. uranium industry," President and CEO Amir Adnani says.