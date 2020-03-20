Kraft preps for big boost in demand

Kraft Heinz (KHC +0.3% ) factories are running three shifts a day to meet increased demand for its products as stockpiling for the coronavirus pandemic that has left many grocery store shelves bare.

Kraft says it has drew down its $4B revolving credit line to help it navigate the unsettling period. "Look, our demand is strong. And our cash flow and balance sheet is very strong as well," says CEO Miguel Patricio on the state of affairs.

Shares of Kraft Heinz haven't necessarily seen a big bounce from the stockpiling trend in the U.S. Kraft is down 18% over the last month vs. General Mills +1% and Campbell Soup -1%.