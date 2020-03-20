3M beefs up production of respirators to meet coronavirus demand

3M Company (MMM -4.2% ) announces that is has doubled its global output of N95 (masks that filter out 95% of micron-sized particles in testing) respirators to an annualized rate of more than 1.1B, adding that it has not increased prices due to the extraordinary demand (admits that it does not control the actions of dealers and retailers).

It plans to increase its investments in order expand global capacity by an additional 30% in the next 12 months.

It is also maximizing production of other COVID-19-related products such as hand sanitizers, disinfectants and filtration solutions.