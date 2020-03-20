Trump will demand companies don't use aid to buy back stocks

President Trump says he'll demand that companies receiving aid to deal with the coronavirus's economic effects don't spend any of it on stock buybacks.

"I don't want them to take hundreds of millions of dollars" and use it to buy back stock, Trump said at the White House's daily coronavirus task force media briefing.

He also said he was frustrated by companies that used savings from the 2018 tax reform legislation to repurchase shares.

The administration didn't include restrictions against buying back stock in the tax reform legislation because he thought "they would know better."