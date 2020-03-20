J.P. Morgan announces $1K bonus for its front line employees

In a bid to meet the demands of banking customers, J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) has asked many employees to keep working as usual. The company has announced a one-time bonus of $1K for such front line employees along with five new paid days away from work and to carry over 2019 unused vacation until June.

The full and part-time staff working from an office or branch making less than $60,000 p.a. are eligible to receive the payments.

J.P.Morgan has closed about 20% of its U.S. branches to avoid exposure to Covid-19.

Shares +3%

