Coca-Cola comes in heavy to debt market

Coca-Cola (KO -3.4% ) is launching a $5B debt offering in five parts, according to Bloomberg.

The beverage giant is floating a $1B 5-year debt offering, $1B 7-year debt offering, $1.25B 10-year debt offering, $500M 20-year debt offering and $1.25B 30-year debt offering.

Coca-Cola expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions of or investments in businesses or assets, redemption and repayment of short-term or long-term borrowings and purchases of common stock