Humanigen up 156% on planned study of lenzilumab in Covid-19

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Humanigen (OTCQB:HGEN +156% ) rockets up on a 16x surge in volume, a scant 67K shares, in response to its proposed plan to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead drug lenzilumab for the prevention and treatment of cytokine storm (potentially life-threatening out-of-control immune response) that could lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection, the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company is seeking regulatory sign-off on the study and hopes to make lenzilumab available to severely ill COVID-19 sufferers on a compassionate use basis.

Lenzilumab is a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes (binds to) a pro-inflammatory protein called granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) that is over-expressed in COVID-19 patients. The company is developing it for the potential treatment of CART-T toxicity, graft versus host disease, certain blood cancers and eosinophilic asthma.