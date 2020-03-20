CFRA presents a strong case for PepsiCo

CFRA takes PepsiCo (PEP -4.1% ) up to a Strong Buy rating from Buy after the recent share price weakness.

"We consider PEP a low-beta, more defensive blue-chip name with a strong balance sheet and high degree of earnings stability," notes Analyst Garrett Nelson.

"We also see little risk to PEP's dividend, which the company recently raised by 7.1% to $4.09/share and currently yields 3.6%, noting that PEP is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index," he adds.

CFRA also has confidence in PepsiCo management's ability to navigate through the crisis and points to the potential with the Frito-Lay business, where near-term sales should be supported by consumer stockpiling.

CFRA's new price target of $145 on PepsiCo reps 30% upside potential.