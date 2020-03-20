Oaktree discloses 13.2% stake, presses Infinera for seats

Oaktree's most recent disclosure shows a 13.2% stake in Infinera (INFN -5.3% ), as well as recent talks with the company.

That includes calling on Infinera's board to "immediately appoint both a direct representative of the holder to the board as well as a highly-qualified independent director designee identified by the holder."

Oaktree says that since its initial 13D filing in October 2018, it's been closely monitoring developments and has remained "constructively engaged" with management and the board.

It says it reserves the right to take any steps it believes necessary, "including certain actions relating to the company's upcoming 2020 annual meeting," but hopes that will be unnecessary.

Earlier this month, Oaktree funds agreed to extend the lockup on 10.5M shares received via the Coriant acquisition, by 12 months, to April 1, 2020.