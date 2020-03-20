Mnuchin wants bigger bazooka than Senate Pubs - Bloomberg

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the proposed Senate Republican stimulus legislation isn't big enough in some areas and wants it to include direct payments to more individuals to lessen the impact of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with his thinking.

He wants Congress to spend more on sending cash directly to American, the people said.

The McConnell bill plans to give tax rebates to individuals of $1,200 and $2,400 for married couples, plus $500 for children.

In the McConnell plan, rebates would be completely phased out for taxpayers with incomes of over $99,000 for individuals or $198,000 for a couple.