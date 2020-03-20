Airbnb considers funding, eventual IPO after virus-related losses

The coronavirus pandemic has led to hundreds of millions in losses for Airbnb (AIRB) and has the company considering a funding round rather than going public, according to WSJ sources.

Yesterday, CNBC reported that Airbnb was speaking with investors interested in a funding round.

WSJ's sources say the company is unlikely to raise at its $31B valuation from 2017, and Airbnb is considering how much it will lower the figure to receive the funding.

Airbnb planned to go public this year through a direct listing. The path public is likely delayed and could now become an IPO.

The company has met with its board several times this month to discuss this approach, which would still have to wait until the crisis ends and the markets stabilize.

