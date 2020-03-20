Airbnb considers IPO after virus-related losses - WSJ

Airbnb (AIRB) might pursue an IPO rather than a direct listing due to the hundreds of millions of dollars the company has lost this year during the coronavirus pandemic, according to WSJ sources.

The company has met with its board several times this month to discuss this approach, which would still have to wait until the crisis ends and the markets stabilize.

Yesterday, CNBC reported that Airbnb was speaking with investors interested in a funding round.

WSJ's sources say the company is unlikely to raise at its $31B valuation from 2017, and Airbnb is considering how low it will lower the figure to receive the funding.