Fed pushes overnight repo operations amount to $1T

About: Financial Select Sector SPD... (XLF)

The New York Fed will conduct additional overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operations each afternoon for the rest of the current monthly operational schedule, bringing each day's offered amount to $1T.

The New York Fed's Open Market Trading Desk will conduct an aggregate offered amount of $500B in the morning and an additional $500B in the afternoon.

In addition, to reduce the frequency of operations while maintaining ample support for funding markets, the maturity dates for the Desk’s next four 14-day term repo operations will be changed to dates when the Desk will offer one-month repo operations.

