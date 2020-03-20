Fed pushes overnight repo operations amount to $1T

The New York Fed will conduct additional overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operations each afternoon for the rest of the current monthly operational schedule, bringing each day's offered amount to $1T.

The New York Fed's Open Market Trading Desk will conduct an aggregate offered amount of $500B in the morning and an additional $500B in the afternoon.

In addition, to reduce the frequency of operations while maintaining ample support for funding markets, the maturity dates for the Desk’s next four 14-day term repo operations will be changed to dates when the Desk will offer one-month repo operations.

