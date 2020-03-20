Blackstone forges ahead with Tallgrass deal

Blackstone (BX -12.2% ) repeats that it will continue to comply with its obligations under its merger agreement with Tallgrass Energy (TGE +3.9% ), it said in an emailed statement.

Tallgrass has declared a record date for its special meeting of March 12 and a target date for its special meeting of April 16, 2020.

"We are working with Tallgrass to finalize the SEC’s review of the proxy statement as promptly as practicable to meet that timeline," a Blackstone spokesman said in the email.

