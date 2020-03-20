Two Harbors hunkering down; shares +18.5%

The news wasn't great, but the decline in the stock price is likely way beyond any deterioration that's taken place. Plus, the mREIT sector is up big today, with the NY Fed's purchase of $32B of MBS a good-enough excuse for some dip-buying.

Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) last night announced a 16% decline in book value in Q1 through March 17. That would put BVPS at $12.21 vs. the current price of $6.24 ( +18.5% today).

Management says it's focused on raising liquidity and cutting leverage, noting "material widening" in spreads for both agency and non-agency MBS.

A dividend announcement is expected next week.