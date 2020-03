The count of active U.S. drilling rigs in the U.S. falls by 20 to 772, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly report.

U.S. oil rigs dropped 19 to 664, the biggest one-week decline since April 2019, while gas rigs fell 1 to 106 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

WTI crude oil remains sharply lower, -6.7% to $23.53/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, UGAZ, OIL, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, BOIL, DBO, OILU, DTO, KOLD, USL, OILD, USOI, UNL, WTIU, OILK, WTID, OLEM, OILX