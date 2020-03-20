New York Fed adds $15B to MBS purchase operations today

The New York Fed will conduct an additional $15B of MBS purchase operations this afternoon across two operations for regular TBA settlement.
That's in addition to the $32B of purchases it announced last night that it would conduct today.
In addition, the desk will target purchases of at least $100B for the week of March 23-March 27, including conducting $40B in purchases across four operations on Monday, March 23.
Mortgage REITs stay solidly in the green: Annaly (NLY +6.9%), AGNC (AGNC +7.8%), Two Harbors (TWO +17.4%), Western Asset (WMC +14.4%), Armour (ARR +32.7%), Chimera (CIM +11.4%).