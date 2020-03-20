Petrobras postpones deadline for refinery bids

Petrobras (PBR +0.2% ) says it will delay the deadline on receiving binding offers for eight of its refineries, after plunging oil prices thrashed efforts to raise more than $10B in a sale.

Petrobras, which reportedly may postpone the deadline by 30-60 days, says it remains committed to selling the downstream assets and respective logistics assets as part of its 2020-24 strategic plan.

Separately, the company says it is asking to draw $8B from its revolving credit lines, as a way to strengthen liquidity during the oil price shock and coronavirus pandemic.

Petrobras says other measures to improve cash flow, including cutting expenses, also are under consideration.