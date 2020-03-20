Amazon bull increases estimates due to demand

Oppenheimer reiterates its Outperform rating and $2,400 target for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), citing the coronavirus-related increase in demand for essentials and e-commerce.

Analyst Jason Helfstein: "While some items are taking longer to be delivered, and grocery-delivery capacity is strained, we think Amazon is seeing record consumer demand, with share gains likely to remain post-virus."

Helfstein expects AMZN's online store segment to grow 20% Y/Y, up from his prior 15% estimate.

The analyst now estimates Q1 physical store sales to grow more than 5%, up from more than 1%.