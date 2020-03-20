Losses worsening late in day (timestamp: 2:45 ET)

It looked like we might get two green days in a row, but New York Governor Cuomo late this morning more or less ordering his state on lockdown seemed to take the steam out of things.

Gains quickly evaporated, and are now turning into sizable losses 75 minutes before the closing bell.

The Dow and S&P are down 2.7% and Nasdaq is lower by 1.7% .

In other news, London has ordered all pubs, restaurants, and cinemas closed.

In D.C., the Fed is doing its part, buying up plenty of distressed paper, and Congress and the White House are trying to one-up each other on bazooka sizes.