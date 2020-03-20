Cliffs suspends Toledo HBI construction on virus fears

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -2.8% ) says it is temporarily suspending construction at its Toledo, Ohio, hot briquetted iron plant following guidelines from the state's governor on the coronavirus.

The 2M tons/year plant, which was expected to begin production in H1 2020, is expected to ship to steelmakers in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and to southern markets such as Arkansas and Mississippi.

Cleveland-Cliffs says all its other iron ore mining and steelmaking facilities remain in operation.

The American Iron and Steel Institute has asked the federal government to list steel mills as "essential" operations, allowing them to stay open in spite of wider restrictions by local governments to shut down.